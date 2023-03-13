BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro accused the Clan del Golfo, the country’s biggest criminal group, of breaking a ceasefire by attacking an aqueduct during demonstrations by miners protesting against military operations targeting illegal gold mining.
