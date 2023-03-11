BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s national police on Friday lifted protests and road blocks that disrupted movement and supplies of food and medicine in a dozen rural municipalities located in the Andean country’s Antioquia and Cordoba provinces, the police said in a statement.
