By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Splits within Nepal’s communist-dominated coalition plunged the Himalayan nation into crisis on Monday as a Marxist-Leninist party said it would withdraw support after the Maoist prime minister backed an opposition candidate for the presidency.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Communist rift plunges Nepal’s ruling coalition into crisis - February 27, 2023
- After Turkey’s earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms - February 27, 2023
- U.N. suspends flights in Congo’s North-Kivu province - February 27, 2023