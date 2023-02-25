By Djaffar Al Katanty SAKE, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Safari Hangi walked for hours with a baby strapped to his back and six young children in tow trying to find safety as apparent gains by rebel forces in eastern Congo sparked a fresh exodus
