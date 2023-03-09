WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chair of the committee that will question Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Alan Shaw Thursday said Congress must pass reforms to strengthen rail safety regulations after a Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German cabin crew union demands inflation bonus from Lufthansa - March 9, 2023
- Poland summons U.S. envoy over TV station’s unspecified ‘actions’ - March 9, 2023
- Turkish top court unfreezes pro-Kurdish party’s bank accounts - March 9, 2023