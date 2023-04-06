By Julie Steenhuysen CHICAGO (Reuters) – Researchers at the University of Miami reported on Thursday what they believe are the first two confirmed cases in which the SARS-CoV-2 virus crossed a mother’s placenta and caused brain damage in the infants they were carrying.
