ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse group’s executive board took home 32.2 million Swiss francs ($35.27 million) in fixed compensation while collectively forgoing a bonus for the first time in more than 15 years, the Swiss bank said in its annual report published on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Volatile Week Just Got More So - March 14, 2023
- Japan banks have sufficient buffers vs losses – BOJ - March 14, 2023
- Credit Suisse executive board will not receive a bonus for 2022 - March 14, 2023