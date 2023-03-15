(Reuters) – Futures tracking Canada’s main stock index fell over 1% on Wednesday as their U.S. peers declined, with investors focusing on a flurry of U.S. economic data to gauge where the Federal Reserve stands on monetary policy tightening.
