ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has already paid back some of the emergency liquidity offered by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), data suggested on Tuesday, signaling an ebbing of the liquidity crisis which triggered the lender’s fall.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Futures edge higher as focus shifts to inflation data, earnings - April 11, 2023
- Italy to cut 2024 GDP growth target but confirm deficit targets - April 11, 2023
- U.N. tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500 - April 11, 2023