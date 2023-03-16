ZURICH/LONDON (Reuters) – Credit Suisse shares soared by at least 30% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company secured a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence that sent its stock to record lows the day before.
