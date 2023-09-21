Crude oil markets have initially fell during the trading session on Thursday but turned around to show signs of life. All things being equal, this is a scenario where we are trying to figure out whether or not we can continue the upward pressure.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Bounce After Initial Drop - September 21, 2023
- Existing Home Sales Fell 0.7% In August - September 21, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues Consolidation - September 21, 2023