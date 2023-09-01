Crude oil markets have rallied again during the trading session on Friday, as the jobs report suggested that perhaps we will get less inflation and still keep employment high.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Take Off - September 1, 2023
- NASDAQ 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Manufacturing Slowdown & Job Numbers Fuel Market Optimism - September 1, 2023
- Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Make Argument for Breakout - September 1, 2023