Crude oil markets were all over the place during the course of the trading week, as we try to sort out what we are going to do next. All things being equal, this is a situation where I think you have buyers coming back into the market, but not enough
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rallies After Dovish Remarks From Powell - December 1, 2023
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Flex Its Muscles - December 1, 2023
- S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Continues to Power Higher - December 1, 2023