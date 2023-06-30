Crude oil markets initially plunged during the course of the week, only to turn around and show signs of life again. Ultimately, it looks as if we are trying to find some type of bottom for a bigger move.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Find Buyers on Short-term Dips - June 30, 2023
- Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Look Likely to Have Found a Supportive Bottom - June 30, 2023
- Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Find Buyers After the Dip - June 30, 2023