BEIJING (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in Monday Asian morning trade as concerns about possible further U.S. interest rate hikes continue to rattle investors, though a recovery in Chinese demand and a weaker dollar provided some support.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK, Bank of England facilitate sale of SVB UK to HSBC - March 13, 2023
- Thirty migrants missing in shipwreck off Libya, charity blames Italy - March 13, 2023
- HSBC says it has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK - March 13, 2023