By Anna-Catherine Brigida BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Crypto exchange Binance, which has been sued by U.S. regulators, said on Tuesday it is expanding services in inflation-hit Argentina, allowing users to buy and sell digital currencies directly with local pesos.
