Delays in BTC-spot ETF applications hint at a 2024 market introduction, reflecting possible pressures from the looming U.S. government shutdown on SEC’s decision-making.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Crypto News: Coinbase, Crypto-Spot ETFs, and Ripple Take Center Stage - September 28, 2023
- XRP News: SEC’s Gensler Grilled; Ripple’s Surprise Acquisition U-turn - September 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Softened Tokyo Inflation and A Glimpse at the Yen’s Path Forward - September 28, 2023