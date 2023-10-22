Key Crypto Market Insights: Last week, the total valuation of the global cryptocurrency market grew $9 billion to hit $1.14 trillion as investors. As investors shift focus to the altcoin markets, Solana and 3 other mega-cap tokens emerged as the highest gainers in the top 50 rankings. Key on-chain indicators
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Crypto Top Gainers: Will These 3 Tokens Double Investors’ Profits This Week? - October 22, 2023
- Hess Corporation: Continuous Inflows Send Shares to Multi-Month Heights - October 22, 2023
- Matador Resources: Relentless Inflows Send Shares to Multi-Month Heights - October 22, 2023