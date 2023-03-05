HAVANA (Reuters) – Russian oil firm Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin met with Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel late on Saturday, the island’s leader said, amid an acute fuel shortage that has service stations temporarily shuttered and hours-long gasoline queues.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Cuba’s president meets CEO of Russia’s Rosneft amid fuel shortage - March 5, 2023
- US soldiers receive Muay Thai lessons from Thai champion - March 5, 2023
- Extinction Rebellion holds climate protest next to Rembrandt’s The Night Watch - March 5, 2023