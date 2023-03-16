MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Cutting trade tariffs will be under discussion when roughly a dozen leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean meet virtually next month to forge a plan to combat inflation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.
