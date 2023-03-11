MAPUTO (Reuters) – Cyclone Freddy was settling off the coast of Mozambique on Saturday, bringing flooding and high winds to Quelimane two weeks after killing at least 27 people in southern Africa when it first made landfall last month.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mauritania says three fugitives killed after prison break - March 11, 2023
- China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US - March 11, 2023
- Ukraine’s Kuleba urges Germany to send more ammunition and train up pilots - March 11, 2023