By Renju Jose SYDNEY (Reuters) -A tropical cyclone smashed into Australia’s northwest coast as a category 5 storm, setting new wind speed records, but has largely spared populated regions including the world’s largest iron ore export hub at Port Hedland, authorities said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Cyclone Ilsa hits Australia’s northwest, misses iron ore export hub - April 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Has a Clear Run at $1.11 on Monetary Policy Divergence - April 13, 2023
- China carried out missile drill in Xinjiang region– Chinese state media - April 13, 2023