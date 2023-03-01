By Michael Kahn and Jason Hovet PRAGUE (Reuters) – Two Czech online grocers – one a start-up “unicorn”, the other backed by a billionaire businessman – are taking on Europe’s biggest supermarkets to feed growing appetite for home grocery delivery. Market leader Rohlik
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Reckitt sales marginally beat full-year estimates - March 1, 2023
- Just Eat Takeaway swings to small FY 2022 core profit, sees better 2023 - March 1, 2023
- Czech online grocers look east and west beyond their home market - March 1, 2023