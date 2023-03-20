PRAGUE (Reuters) – The head of the Czech Republic’s lower house said on Monday she would lead 150 businesspeople, scientists and officials to Taiwan this week, the country’s biggest-yet delegation to the self-ruled island, despite repeated warnings from China.
