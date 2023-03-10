BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler Truck will pay its first dividend of 1.30 euros ($1.38) per share after hitting its 2022 targets and expects higher earnings and revenue this year despite ongoing supply chain bottlenecks, the company said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Swedbank books $3.7 million provision over US investigation - March 10, 2023
- Daimler Truck forecasts higher 2023 earnings as pays out first dividend - March 10, 2023
- German police seek motive in shooting at Jehovah’s Witnesses church - March 10, 2023