COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s government expects inflation to fall to 3.9% this year, in line with the central bank’s forecast, according to a finance ministry report set to be released on Thursday, Danish broadcaster TV 2 reported.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
