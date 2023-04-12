By Krystal Hu (Reuters) – Data startup Cybersyn said it has raised $62.9 million from investors including Snowflake Inc, Coatue Management and Sequoia Capital, its chief executive told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- XRP Price Sinks 3% but Keeps Grip on $0.50 as SEC Throws Hail Mary - April 12, 2023
- IMF’s fiscal chief says U.S. CPI data shows need to maintain inflation fight - April 12, 2023
- U.S. set to penalise some Hungarians for evading sanctions – source - April 12, 2023