European stock markets closed mixed on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index ending the day down by 0.1%. The DAX index fell 0.3%, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.3%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 index rose 0.5%, driven by its energy-heavy focus. The oil and gas sector surged by 4%
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DAX Price Forecast: - April 3, 2023
- China’s reopening brightens developing Asia’s 2023 growth outlook – ADB - April 3, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Analysis: RBA in Focus - April 3, 2023