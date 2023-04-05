By Ariba Shahid KARACHI (Reuters) – Seven-year-old Saad Umer joined a crowd in a poor neighbourhood in the Pakistani city of Karachi rushing to get a handout of flour and a little cash from a charity trying to help the most vulnerable cope with runaway prices.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Japan’s economy runs below capacity, low rates may stay in place - April 5, 2023
- Deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations - April 5, 2023
- Ukraine’s Zelenskiy arrives in Poland to deepen ties with key Western ally - April 5, 2023