By Andy Bruce MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Dealers expect Britain to ramp up issuance of government bonds in the coming financial year, although by less than suggested by Debt Management Office (DMO) forecasts published in November, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dealers see UK gilt issuance around 232 billion pounds in 2023/24: Reuters poll - March 14, 2023
- Volkswagen: to share results of mock listing exercise in June - March 14, 2023
- Biden to reinforce background checks for gun buyers - March 14, 2023