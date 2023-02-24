SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The death toll from heavy rains that devastated coastal areas of Brazil’s southeastern Sao Paulo state reached 54 people on Friday, official figures showed, climbing from 50 casualties reported a day earlier.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Death toll from Brazil floods, landslides reaches 54 - February 24, 2023
- Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia - February 24, 2023
- Philippines central bank chief expects one more rate hike this year, possibly in March - February 24, 2023