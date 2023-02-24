BRASILIA (Reuters) – A debate has broken out among senior aides to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over fuel taxes, underlining the competing views within his circle over the future path of his nascent leftist administration.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Debate grows among Lula’s team over Brazil fuel tax policy - February 24, 2023
- US 2022 power plant emissions fell on switch from coal to gas -EPA - February 24, 2023
- Death toll from Brazil floods, landslides reaches 57 - February 24, 2023