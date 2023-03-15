By Alexandra Valencia QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso and his family members do not appear in declassified documents released by the country’s companies regulator, the agency said on Wednesday, referring to files which opposition lawmakers had sought to shore up a possible impeachment bid.
