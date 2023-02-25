JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Germany believes an independent justice system is a tenet of democracy and is closely watching the Israeli dispute over a government plan for judicial change, its envoy said, as protesters flooded the streets for an eighth straight week on Saturday.
