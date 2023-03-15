COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s central bank on Wednesday forecast 4% inflation this year, more than half the level in 2022, and warned high wage increases could delay the slow-down of price increases.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P says not seen rampant deposit outflows to merit rating action - March 15, 2023
- US to impose inflation fines on first set of drugs, lowering costs - March 15, 2023
- HSBC urges SVB UK staff to assure clients their cash, loans are safe – memo - March 15, 2023