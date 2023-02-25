By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) – The president of Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group has acknowledged corporate responsibility for suspected big rigging on contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, NHK reported on Saturday.
