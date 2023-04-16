By Katharine Jackson WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A fundraising group supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s potential run for U.S. president on Sunday launched its first attacks of leading main rival, Donald Trump, questioning the former president’s allegiance to his fellow Republicans.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- DeSantis backers launch first TV ad attacking Trump in 2024 White House race - April 16, 2023
- Brazil’s Lula calls for ‘peace group’ to broker Ukraine-Russia deal - April 16, 2023
- Kenya’s President Ruto asks opposition to give talks a chance - April 16, 2023