By Jason Lange and Alexandra Ulmer WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A fundraising group tied to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis raised close to $10 million in February, a major haul as the Republican eyes running for president next year, according to a financial disclosure released on Friday.
