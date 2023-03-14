By Jacqueline Thomsen (Reuters) – Satellite provider DirecTV on Tuesday sued Nexstar Media Group Inc and two other television station owners in Manhattan federal court, claiming they violated antitrust law by scheming to drive up retransmission fees for stations broadcasting the four major networks.
