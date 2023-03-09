By Sheila Dang (Reuters) – Chat app Discord said on Thursday it will introduce new artificial intelligence features that can summarize long conversations or add decorations to a user’s avatar, the latest move among tech companies to build generative AI tools.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Belarus approves death penalty for officials convicted of high treason - March 9, 2023
- Sweden, Finland and Turkey hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings - March 9, 2023
- Factbox-Russia fires hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in Ukraine - March 9, 2023