By Stoyan Nenov DEVIN, Bulgaria (Reuters) – In the rugged Rhodope mountains in southern Bulgaria, many voters have little hope that Sunday’s parliamentary election, the nation’s fifth in two years, will produce a stable government able to tackle corruption, inflation and poverty.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. Senators slam Starbucks’ ex-CEO Schultz over ‘union busting’ - March 29, 2023
- Sergio Ermotti returns as UBS CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover - March 29, 2023
- J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial - March 29, 2023