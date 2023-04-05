LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Michael Paull, the head of Walt Disney Co’s streaming entertainment unit, is leaving the company after six years under an ongoing restructuring by Chief Executive Bob Iger, a Disney statement said on Wednesday.
