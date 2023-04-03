MILAN (Reuters) – Italian fashion group Dolce & Gabbana said on Monday it would enter the real estate sector, with two residential schemes in the United States and Spain and a hospitality project in the Maldives.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon - April 3, 2023
- U.S. Justice Department settles with Activision over esports salary limits - April 3, 2023
- Italy’s ChatGPT ban attracts EU privacy regulators - April 3, 2023