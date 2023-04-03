By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar started the week higher as fears over inflation resurfaced after a surprise announcement by major oil producers to cut production further, with traders wagering the Federal Reserve may need to increase interest rates at its next meeting.
