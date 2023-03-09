By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was perched near a three-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s message that interest rates would have to go higher and possibly faster to tame inflation dominated sentiment and kept the U.S. currency in bid.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German cabin crew union demands inflation bonus from Lufthansa - March 9, 2023
- Poland summons U.S. envoy over TV station’s unspecified ‘actions’ - March 9, 2023
- Turkish top court unfreezes pro-Kurdish party’s bank accounts - March 9, 2023