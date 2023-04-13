By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after cooler-than-anticipated U.S. inflation data lifted risk sentiment and stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will be done with its monetary tightening after hiking one last time next month.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Slams Into 50-Day EMA - April 13, 2023
- Pfizer signs strategic cooperation pact with China’s Sinopharm - April 13, 2023
- Apple to use only recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025 - April 13, 2023