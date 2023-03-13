By Ankur Banerjee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar slid on Monday as authorities stepped in to cap the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, with investors hoping the Federal Reserve will take a less aggressive monetary path.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK government to boost China expertise - March 13, 2023
- Hedge funds stand to lap up bearish profits from bank stock rout - March 13, 2023
- Volkswagen: no rush to decide on new European battery plants - March 13, 2023