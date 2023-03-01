By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar began the month on a strong footing as a higher-for-longer U.S. rates scenario took centre stage, while the Aussie slid after a raft of economic data pointed to a slowing economy and signs that inflation might be past
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria’s president-elect - February 28, 2023
- Nigeria’s Tinubu declared president-elect by electoral commission - February 28, 2023
- Ghislaine Maxwell seeks to void conviction in Jeffrey Epstein case - February 28, 2023