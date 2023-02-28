By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The pound held steady on Tuesday, retaining gains overnight after Britain struck a new trade deal with the European Union, which brightened the outlook for the post-Brexit UK economy and signalled improved relations between London and the bloc.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- HP misses first-quarter revenue estimates as PC market recovery eludes - February 28, 2023
- Rivian sees 2023 production well below estimates, recalls over 12,700 vehicles - February 28, 2023
- Novavax raises doubts about its ability to remain in business - February 28, 2023