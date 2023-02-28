By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The pound held steady on Tuesday, retaining gains overnight after Britain struck a new trade deal with the European Union, which brightened the outlook for the post-Brexit UK economy and signalled improved relations between London and the bloc.
